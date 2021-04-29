Letter: CNN series demonstrates devastation of racial hatred

The recent four-part series shown on CNN titled The People v. The Klan demonstrated the deleterious consequences of racial hatred run amok. In March of 1981, a young Black man, Michael Donald, with so much promised had his life snatched away by two similarly young white members of the Ku Klux Klan in Mobile, Alabama, my hometown.

The series was riveting because it covered the sordid history of racial violence directed at members of the Black community dating back to Emmett Till (1955) and the Birmingham church bombing (1963). Sadly, Michael has the dubious distinction of being the last victim to be lynched in the United States. Dubious because, depending upon one’s definition of lynching, the countless number of unarmed Black men (and women) killed by police has been characterized as the new form of lynching.

Legendary blues singer Billie Holiday captured the lynching of Blacks by mobs and police during her time with the iconic song “Strange Fruit.” Paralleling Holiday’s imaginative use of metaphors, I have settled on the phrase “Strange Roadkill” to capture the action of police officers who shoot unarmed 13 and 20 years old human beings. Of course, I am not insensitive to the dehumanizing connotation of the phrase Strange Roadkill, but how else can one describe or justify the incessant, unabated killing of young men and women of color? Obviously, police officers, e.g., Derrick Chauvin and Kim Potter, involved in these killings cannot possibly view these individuals as human beings deserving of compassion, respect and service. We can imagine a plethora of excuses for killing “creatures of the night” on our highways and roadways. Strikingly, I am yet to hear a plausible reason for the “Strange Roadkill” of creatures who look like I do, black, beautiful, and proud.