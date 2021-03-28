Letter: Cloudwalk would be unsafe during blustery weather

Recently, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture and Culture proposed repurposing the Buffalo Skyway as a Cloudwalk, an elevated pedestrian and cycling bridge that preserves most of the structure and provides Outer Harbor access.

I understand their reasoning; however, I disagree that keeping the Skyway as a pedestrian walkway is the best use of the site. Cloudwalk proponents aren’t taking the climate and environment into consideration. They envision walkers and cyclists strolling and cycling on top of the Skyway. That’s when the weather is nice, yet at least half the year it’s rainy, snowy and cold. Even when it’s warmer inland, Lake Erie acts as a natural air conditioner downtown and on the waterfront. It’s also really windy throughout the year.

Seneca One tower used to have handrails for pedestrians to hang on to while they walked across the plaza. Would the wind be any better 100 feet up on a nearby bridge that wasn’t designed for pedestrians? A Cloudwalk in that location is dangerous, and few people would use it year-round.