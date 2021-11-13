Letter: Closing state prisons could lead to more crime

Gov. Kathy Hochul last week signed an order to close six more New York State prisons in the next few months. They are Downstate, Moriah, Ogdensburg, Southport, Rochester and Willard.

Only last year, three other prisons were closed. Yes, we have many prisons in the state, but think of the ramifications of this decision. Every time a prison is closed, hundreds of workers are displaced that have worked at that prison in some cases for their whole career.

Many, many prisoners will be released far ahead of their sentences to save space in the prisons; some people doing “small” crimes may not even be prosecuted. Small crimes such as robberies, etc., will not even be punished with prison time. The only people left in the prisons will be hardened criminals doing long sentences.

If people know they will not do prison time for petty crimes, what is going to happen in our society? We all know Hochul wants to save the state money but she needs to think about this decision for many reasons.

Judith Whitehead

East Amherst