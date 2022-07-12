Letter: Closed city swimming pools could end up costing lives

I have a grave concern for the people of the City of Buffalo, especially the young adventurous that enjoy a cool swim during Buffalo’s hot summers. I beg the city to find and pay well for lifeguards to open the city’s outdoor pools. I was a Buffalo Police Department diver for 37 years, and I have pulled more drowned bodies from area waters than I can count. That includes canoeists, boaters, swimmers, adults, teenagers and small children.