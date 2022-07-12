 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Closed city swimming pools could end up costing lives

I have a grave concern for the people of the City of Buffalo, especially the young adventurous that enjoy a cool swim during Buffalo’s hot summers. I beg the city to find and pay well for lifeguards to open the city’s outdoor pools. I was a Buffalo Police Department diver for 37 years, and I have pulled more drowned bodies from area waters than I can count. That includes canoeists, boaters, swimmers, adults, teenagers and small children.

The recovery scene is traumatic during the search and then the recovery, the covering of the victim and the wait for the morgue wagon and medical examiner. Please, city leaders: Open the pools.

William Yeates

Derby

