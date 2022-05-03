Letter: Climate scoping plan is what is open to debate

Regarding the Another Voice: “New York’s climate timeline is counterproductive,” April 27, first to clarify. The Climate Leadership and Community Protect Act is the law. The goals of 100% zero emissions electricity by 2040 and 85% reduction from 1990s level emissions by 2050 are already enshrined by the legislature and the governor’s signature.

What’s up for discussion is the CLCPA’s Climate Action Committee’s climate scoping plan, which will, if done right, provide a blueprint to a clean energy future, boosting a green economy and adding good-paying jobs to more than compensate for the ones inevitably lost by timely shuttering of filthy fossil fuel plants.

The scoping plan must take into account that we’ll be need vastly more electricity as we move to heat pumps and EVs. In order to retire and replace gas power plants in a timely way as our electricity needs burgeon, we’ll need to grow solar power by seven times, and wind and battery storage by 10 apiece.

That means annual targets for renewable projects, and a fully functioning and active Office of Renewable Energy Siting.

Any cost-benefit analysis of fossil fuels versus renewable ones must include the enormous cost of climate change: the growth in flood and fire risk, in uninsurable properties, in the public health crisis of heat and pollution.

Sandra Ebert

Amherst