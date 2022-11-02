Letter: Climate disaster is real and we should act

Unlike Mr. Hoffman (Another Voice, 10/24/22), I stand with the majority of Americans who are concerned about the climate crisis and support legislative actions at the state and federal level that will address this worsening threat. The climate crisis has lead to increasing risks of drought, forest fires, flooding and severe storms which wreak havoc on communities, businesses, agriculture and the freedom to live where we choose without fear of death, injury or financial disaster.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information (ncei.noaa.gov), the US has experienced 338 weather and climate disasters from 1980 through 2021. These 338 weather disasters cost Americans more than 2.295 trillion dollars. The trend over the past four decades has been an increase in the number of weather-related disasters. Unless something is done to reduce green house gas emissions, we can expect this trend (and the attendant clean-up costs) to become so onerous that it will no longer be safe or affordable to build homes and businesses in these disaster-prone areas.

Regarding the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, no one is being forced to give up gas vehicles or gas appliances anytime soon. The CLCPA will ensure that by 2030, 70% of our electricity is sourced from renewable energy such as hydro, wind and solar. By 2035, if gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks are no longer sold in New York state, people will buy electric vehicles. Those vehicles will be plugged into an electric grid that transmits electricity sourced from predominantly renewable energy sources.

Janet Lenichek

Amherst