Letter: Climate deniers continue to make untrue statements

The July 12 Buffalo News article “Opponents question science, motivations of putting wind farms in Lake Erie” has a title that tells a story of its own. The opponents of offshore wind in Lake Erie that hosted the meeting do “question science.” The entire purpose of their meeting reported in the story was to suggest a monthslong study by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, which is scheduled to be released soon, cannot be trusted before they’ve even had a chance to read the report. In response to environmentalists being labeled as “radical,” I believe the only “radicals” in the equation are the short-sighted individuals that are not open to important solutions to the climate crisis. Our lakes will suffer far greater harm from warmer temperatures than turbines.

While spouting myths and untruths that have been recycled by climate deniers and renewable energy opponents for decades, opponents of offshore wind in Lake Erie deal in conspiracy theories and fear mongering. What the science says about offshore wind in the Great Lakes will be revealed by unbiased scientific studies and reviews that will take place as one of the most extensive environmental review processes in the country. It is a fact that there will always be individuals who use opposition to renewable energy to score political points. It is also a fact that both the New York State and the United States economies are transitioning away from fossil fuels and to renewable energy sources. While we witness higher temperatures every summer and greater demand both for air conditioning as well as the need to transition to clean transportation, every thoughtfully developed renewable source of energy will be needed. As we continue to make that transition, we must rely on true science and rational judgment.