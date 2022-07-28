Letter: Climate crisis is real, so do something about it

Regarding the July 16 editorial, “New York is right to look at all the energy options, including offshore wind,” thank you for your accurate and rightfully urgent look at the state of our climate and what we need to do (and what we’re so reluctant to do) to fight the climate crisis.

I do think, though, that people have accepted that the climate crisis is real. But doing something about it, at least in New York, where we haven’t been experiencing the devastating heat waves, fires and floods of our neighbors, is still a NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) issue. People think they’re being misused by having to look at wind turbines or solar farms no matter how beautiful it is that they are creating clean, renewable power.

People don’t realize that they’re being manipulated by a well-honed greenwashing campaign by the fossil fuel industry that spreads lies about the reliability and sufficiency of renewable energy, and that touts “renewable natural gas” and green hydrogen as solutions, when neither of them makes any sense. Renewable natural gas (RNG) derives from farm waste generated methane, a greenhouse gas even more dangerous than carbon dioxide. Only small amounts could be introduced into our current gas infrastructure. Green hydrogen requires enormous amounts of renewable energy to create, and a brand-new infrastructure to deliver.

Let’s do things the smart way. Transition from gas plants to wind and solar, even offshore wind. New York is not the only state doing this. Together with others, we can make a difference.

Sandra Ebert

Amherst