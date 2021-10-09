Letter: Climate, Covid may spell doom for Earth

Our president is facing wildfires in the West, floods in the South and hurricanes and tornadoes elsewhere! He is facing a Republican leader in the Senate that only knows one word: No!

There are also weaklings in President Biden's party who enjoy being an obstacle. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a very poor state, will gladly let his state take more federal dollars than they send to Washington, but refuse to vote for the other 49 states that need federal rebuilding dollars. Biden will succeed, because if he doesn't we are in a whole lot of trouble.

Covid-19 deaths like the one of successful businessman Mark Hamister prove that taking the vaccine could be the best decision one could ever make. The alternative may be your death. Biden rightly insisted that only when the world has access to the vaccines can we have some rest.

On the climate front we have a challenge far greater than Covid-19. You cannot out-vaccine the climate challenge. It will destroy the rich as well as the poor. This is not a Chinese hoax, as Trump complained. Even Mar-A-Lago is in the gun sights of climate change.

Once we fail to meet climate challenges we are probably doomed to live in shelter, maybe underground or in bunkers. We will become mole people. Covid-19 can breach any of our precautions, Covid-19 does not care.