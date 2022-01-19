Letter: ‘Climate councils’ opinion ignores important factors

To mix metaphors, the boat has already left the station on firm dates for the elimination of greenhouse gases. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act was passed in 2019, and Gov. Kathy Hochul is standing firm on its goals.

How bizarre to characterize people who want to stop greenhouse gas emissions as “the loudest screamers in the room,” when fully two-thirds of Americans think the government should be doing more to address the climate crisis.

Gus Potkovick’s Jan. 12 Another Voice suggests that renewable energy is not ready for prime time, when in fact job-creating non-nuclear renewable energy already powers 30% of New York’s grid, and is growing fast. Genesee Community College has just begun a course for prospective solar workers. He also suggests that natural gas is a beneficial solution, when fracking releases methane, which is 80% more powerful a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.