Letter: Climate change is a crisis that requires bill’s passage

Two questions – think that climate change has become an emergency level crisis? Will it be difficult to solve this crisis before we experience further irreversible climate effects? If you answered both questions with yes, I agree with you. Individual efforts are comforting but won’t stop or reverse worsening effects of wildfires, melting glaciers, droughts, heat waves, hurricanes. One hundred companies are responsible for 70% of greenhouse gas emissions. Only government level policies can begin to address the scope of this crisis.

New York State, (one of the largest economies in the world) has the opportunity to begin the process of mitigating this climate crisis. Support the Climate and Community Investment Act. The CCIA will impose a carbon fee on import or production of fossil fuels. Think sewage and garbage fees for the atmosphere! Generating $15 billion to invest in our communities.

Buffalo with its stock of old, lead filled housing will benefit directly. Buffalo has lost half its population in 40 years, but greenhouse gas emissions have stayed the same. Ride the buses? Thirty percent of our population does. We need more, frequent service. Free would be good. Encourage folks to leave that car at home or even get rid of it. Clean air reduces the number of deaths from asthma and other lung diseases.