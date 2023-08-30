It’s critical to read past the line “Not all of the extreme weather events can be immediately attributed to climate change,” in “Extreme August weather events arrive with a warning: expect more,” August 23. There’s no wiggle room here for climate deniers. Beyond El Nino, invasive plants and poor disaster response, the rising temperature due to heat-trapping emissions is demonstrably the force behind nearly all the disasters we’re experiencing. (Rare exceptions would include Vermont’s recent flooding.)

Record heatwaves, storms and rainfall are not partisan events. Yet multiple Republican presidential candidates, including Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis of disaster-prone Florida, absolutely denies the existence of climate change or wildly minimizes its disruption. (Note to Trump: Mar-a-Lago will be swamped by sea level rise.)

According to a recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll, conducted in July during the hottest days in 100,000 years and while Canadian wildfire smoke blanketed parts of the nation, while 74% of Americans reported experiencing extremely hot days in the past five years, only 35% of Republicans say climate change was a factor compared to 85% of Democrats. A similar divide holds for droughts, floods, storms and wildfires.

Our state legislators are also at partisan odds. Federal policy is giving clean energy a boost, but it’s up to each state to make the most of it. We count on Gov. Kathy Hochul, with a supportive legislature, to meet New York’s climate mandate.

Deborah Cohen

Buffalo