Letter: Climate Action plan must be adopted by all

Again and again, we hear the tired and scare-mongering views of people like Justin Wilcox of Upstate United. Frankly, we can’t afford not to follow the Climate Action Council’s most ambitious plan, which is the road map for enforcing the law.

There’s a huge price tag to inaction. Climate action will have a net benefit of $80 billion in New York, will add hundreds of billions of dollars to the economy and save thousands of lives. A net 100,000 jobs will be created by a clean energy economy.

State and federal funding covers the cost. It’s not divvied up and billed to New Yorkers. We are paying out, however, in spiking oil and gas prices, high health care costs due to climate pollution, higher insurance rates and costs to repair property damage from flooding and huge storms. Global crop losses from drought and flood heat up food prices.

This idea of a bill coming to households with EVs and electric heating is preposterous. Nobody is forcing people to give up gas immediately, as much of a benefit as that might be. You can delay buying the cost-saving heat pump until the furnace or boiler breaks down beyond repair. Transition to EVs is planned to roll out over the next 15 years, and $66,000 for an EV? Please. The base price of a Chevy Bolt is about $26,700.

There’s no downside to gas transition. We can expect lower costs and a healthier state.

Sandra Ebert

Amherst