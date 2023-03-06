The appointment of Kelley St. John as Buffalo’s first climate action manager represents Mayor Byron Brown’s understanding that we here, too, are already suffering the effects of the climate crisis fossil fuel companies have caused (“Buffalo’s first climate action manager plans for uncertain future: ‘I can help prepare the city’,” Feb. 22). Communities of color, stranded in blizzards and sweltering in hotter summers, know it best of all.

I hope St. John will also lead the city in reducing its heat-trapping gases. Gas and oil-heated buildings are a huge emissions source. Gas utility providers can now develop neighborhood-scale geothermal heating and cooling. That and increased cold-weather heat pump use would immediately improve air quality in city neighborhoods.

New York State is on Buffalo’s side with its popular environmental bond act, and its work to transform the electric grid for a clean, renewable future. The All-Electric Building Act, supported by Gov. Kathy Hochul and stalled by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, would bring us new, efficient and clean all-electric construction.

Hochul, Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins all must support the NY HEATS Act curtailing gas companies’ current, profitable “obligation to serve,” that allow expansion of unneeded infrastructure consumers pay for. The Act also limits utility costs to 6% of low- and middle-income families’ earnings.

Let Buffalo and state governments work together on climate.

Sharon Murphy

Buffalo