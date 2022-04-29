Letter: Climate Action Council should pay close attention

Well the strategically stacked and politically padded New York State Climate Action Council held its local performance of the legislatively required theatre Wednesday at the main branch of the Buffalo & Erie County Library. Public commentary was given to the mentally closed minds of our Buffalo area socio-political elitist council members. The council’s self-proclaimed “ambitious” law passed in 2019 to completely electrify New York by aggressively banning the use of natural gas and other fossil fuels in an unreasonable and unrealistic time frame was unanimously debunked by electrical and fuel professionals with easily hundreds of years combined experience. They repeated the facts that our electrical grid cannot/won’t be able to withstand the increases in power demand and that the cost to New Yorkers will be triple to comply and conform. Ironically the administration of this plan will immediately critically burden the un-characteristically behaved climate activist extremists that showed up. The industry pros charged with the “complete electrification” task reminded everyone that the obscene costs they incur will obviously be handed down to climate activists and all other consumers in order for their professional survival after already struggling with New York State dysfunctional and abusive Covid-19 policies the last two years. Simply put in common sense terms the elitist cherry-picked panelists Gavin Donahue, Donna L. DeCarolis, Dennis Elsenbeck, Basil Seggos, Richard Ball and Peter Iwanowicz were not picked for their expertise, which grossly pales in comparison to the pro commentators, but rather their immense experience and talents at playing politics. My comments to the panel at the end of the night summarized the hundred or so before me: Extend comment period, slow down implementation, rationally use all power source options, don’t irrationally ban most affordable fuel option, if you don’t … get ready to witness the increase of the current mass exodus and fall of New York.