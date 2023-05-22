Cohoes, N.Y. officials are right on trend, developing floating solar to power their city (“Long popular in Asia, floating solar catches on in the U.S. as cities consider advantages,” May 11). California, New Jersey and, with military investment, North Carolina, are already using floating solar to bypass land use constraints and objections to provide ample power to run cities. With nearly 20 reservoirs in Western New York, of the nearly 70 across the state, what are we waiting for?

Agrovoltaics, a proven benefit for livestock and method of sharing land between energy production and agriculture, has its proponents, but there are too many communities fighting – and delaying – the clean solar power we need to make a safe gas transition. Floating solar sidesteps the land-based solar debate, while offering the additional benefit of conserving water as record high temperatures, caused by fossil fuel burning, would otherwise evaporate it.

Of particular note, National Grid is sweetening the investment pot of federal and state funds to build the Cohoes floating solar project. Smart utilities, while they may still be waging their pro-gas PR campaigns, see the shift from gas as inevitable, and are changing their business models accordingly.

James A. Carter

Warsaw