 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cleveland team’s change evokes strong emotions
0 comments

Letter: Cleveland team’s change evokes strong emotions

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

With the recent announcement changing the name of “The” Cleveland Indians; I must admit I am filled with a measure of disgust.

Having maternal lines that originate in Cleveland, they have been my baseball team all of my life.

In the same way that growing up in Lakewood and Western New York, the Buffalo has guided me throughout as well.

This movement of revision history to those who ascribe, frankly undoes exactly what it supposedly seeks to protect.

These are peoples who both love and lost everything. Their land, many of their kin.

“1491” By Charles Mann is an excellent delve into the issue, focusing on the entire of North and South America at the inception of European contact.

With a degree in anthropology I have made it my honor, to try and understand all people and cultures.

The removal of Chief Wahoo is very understandable. However, my own county Chautauqua, which is named by the Iroquois Tribe, is a beautiful land.

We seek ourselves to be a nation. Yet often forget that there was an entire one on this continent before we came. With trade that can be traced throughout North, South America and into Canada.

These people deserve our respect, revere and understanding. But above that, deserve to be remembered, cherished and represented for what they are. Which is beautiful.

I with what little power I have will make sure their memory will not fade into the annals of history.

Matthew Dahlie

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News