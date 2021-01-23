Letter: Cleveland team’s change evokes strong emotions

With the recent announcement changing the name of “The” Cleveland Indians; I must admit I am filled with a measure of disgust.

Having maternal lines that originate in Cleveland, they have been my baseball team all of my life.

In the same way that growing up in Lakewood and Western New York, the Buffalo has guided me throughout as well.

This movement of revision history to those who ascribe, frankly undoes exactly what it supposedly seeks to protect.

These are peoples who both love and lost everything. Their land, many of their kin.

“1491” By Charles Mann is an excellent delve into the issue, focusing on the entire of North and South America at the inception of European contact.

With a degree in anthropology I have made it my honor, to try and understand all people and cultures.

The removal of Chief Wahoo is very understandable. However, my own county Chautauqua, which is named by the Iroquois Tribe, is a beautiful land.