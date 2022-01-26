 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Clearing sidewalk snow sounds more unrealistic
Hard not to laugh when city representatives talk about snow cleared sidewalks in the city being a priority (it’s not). Maybe it can’t be which is why increased enforcement and fines will have no effect. I have a corner house where plows push all the intersection snow so if you try and cross the street from either of the intersecting sidewalks you’re met with a wall of ice courtesy of the city, who can ticket me all they want but this ice wall won’t disappear until the spring thaw. I appreciate the situation, just stop acting as if there is even the chance of clear sidewalks under the present policy.

Jeff Whitney

Buffalo

