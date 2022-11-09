Letter: Clean energy is being attacked by disinformation campaigns

Phil Wilcox of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers makes some valid points (“Another Voice: Global instability should mitigate hasty climate change policy,” Nov. 4.) Inflation is a worldwide phenomenon propelled by global political forces and Covid-19 disruptions. However, in calling for more gas production, he doesn’t have economics or science on his side.

His views are consistent with the ongoing disinformation campaign waged by gas and oil companies, which influences consumers and legislators in the interest of continuing their profitable business. Our adopting clean energy is existential for these companies.

Natural gas does emit less carbon dioxide than coal, but that has been more than made up for by the expansion of gas infrastructure to meet rising energy needs. An even great risk is methane, a climate pollutant 80 times more powerful than CO2, leaking from every step in the production and utilization of gas.

Efforts to phase out gas in favor of renewable sources, which are cheaper and U.S.-sourced, makes sense for consumers and national energy security. To keep energy prices low, we must not be reliant on the actions of hostile nations. Nor can we afford to expand gas infrastructure, these companies’ profit center, which we pay for in our utility service fees.

To meet our increasing energy needs, we must shift to clean power as fast as possible. Ironically, electrification is an enormous opportunity to IBEW workers, and not one they should oppose.

Lynn Saxton

Warsaw