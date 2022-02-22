 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Classic Chevrolet Impala stole the Super Bowl show
After watching the Super Bowl halftime show I read a syndicated column on the opinion page of The Buffalo News that suggested it was the second best one ever. Well I don’t know about that but I did really enjoy some of it. My favorite part was that fantastic performance put on by that beautiful white 1963 Chevrolet Impala convertible in the forefront of the stage. The cameraman didn’t give it the full coverage it deserved so I couldn’t see the whole act but it looked like it had the old two-speed powerglide transmission with a column mounted shift lever. I couldn’t tell if it had the 283 or the 327 cubic inch V-8 engine but it was music to my ears and it lasted through the entire show. Kudos.

George Knab

Cheektowaga

