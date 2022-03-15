Letter: Clarence should welcome planned Dollar General store

I do not live in Clarence but do regularly visit friends there. In speaking with them, I found that not everyone is opposed to a Dollar General store . It would be a great asset for many of the less vocal people who live in the low-income senior housing at the Claremount and elsewhere in the area.

The Dollar General stores here in the City of Buffalo are well maintained and do not have rats, so why is that a concern? Would Clarence really begin to have a lot of crime due to a building as well designed as this? I really do not see any “woods … about to be demolished” or the Town of Clarence about to be “abolished” due to a single building. In fact, I don’t see woods on this land. Would Clarence really be “abolished “due to a single building? Over the years there were commercial stores such as a motorcycle shop, a pizza place and other stores across the street. On behalf of many less vocal people I say, “Welcome to Dollar General.”