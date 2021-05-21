Letter: Clarence school district deserves better leadership

At a recent Clarence School Board meeting, Superintendent Geoffrey Hicks held up a large sign that read “Pro Life,” “Stop Killing the Unborn,” and “All Lives Matter.” When questioned, Hicks said in a statement that “I had no idea what was written on the sign” – yet in the photo he is clearly gazing directly at it.

It’s important to note that in current social parlance, the expression “All Lives Matter” is a very common and completely ignorant rebuke to the Black Lives Matter movement. Is this how the Clarence school district embraces its students of color?

Meanwhile that same day, outside the school building, there was a preplanned and advertised “Oppose Planned Parenthood” rosary rally being held. This kind of gathering doesn’t belong on or near school grounds. Obviously, Hicks’ actions and “leadership” surely cross the line between religion and state education.

This supervisory negligence is yet another feature of a fully underwhelming tenure by Hicks.