Letter: Clarence school district deserves better leadership

At a recent Clarence School Board meeting, Superintendent Geoffrey Hicks held up a large sign that read “Pro Life,” “Stop Killing the Unborn,” and “All Lives Matter.” When questioned, Hicks said in a statement that “I had no idea what was written on the sign” – yet in the photo he is clearly gazing directly at it.
It’s important to note that in current social parlance, the expression “All Lives Matter” is a very common and completely ignorant rebuke to the Black Lives Matter movement. Is this how the Clarence school district embraces its students of color?
Meanwhile that same day, outside the school building, there was a preplanned and advertised “Oppose Planned Parenthood” rosary rally being held. This kind of gathering doesn’t belong on or near school grounds. Obviously, Hicks’ actions and “leadership” surely cross the line between religion and state education.
This supervisory negligence is yet another feature of a fully underwhelming tenure by Hicks.
Since the district is still seeking a candidate to replace the departing Hicks … I will again offer to run the schools. I’ll need only a phone and an occasional school lunch. Having completed a Ph.D. in educational administration at SUNY Buffalo when I was 23, I’ve started several multimillion-dollar corporations and am an angel investor in many others. I’m willing, able and more than qualified to offer free leadership – while ensuring that public school is focused on all of the students … not on the positions of private religious groups.