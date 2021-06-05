Letter: Clarence Memorial Day pays fitting tribute to heroes

Being from the Southtowns, I didn’t know what to expect when I attended the Clarence Memorial Day activities.

The parade, complete with an array of fire trucks, old and new, and marchers dancing to patriotic music was a wonderful half hour tribute to our nation.

But it was topped by the dedication of a memorial site to the men and women who served in all our wars. It was a long and eventful ceremony and I was happily surprised by the number of people who stayed to the end. One politician, who left early, missed the most dramatic part when flags were raised to commemorate five areas of our armed forces.

I was especially proud of the young people in attendance who will be replacing our “greatest generation.” Not sure how many were in attendance but I do know they sold 1,000 chicken dinners nearby in the park.

Lastly, WGRZ-TV was there recording the event most of the day. Wouldn’t it be nice if it broadcast pieces of the event every now and then to augment the numerous showings of the storming of our Capitol building? True patriotism lives on.

God Bless America!

Tony Buttino Sr.

Blasdell