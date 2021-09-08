Letter: Clarence anti-maskers fail to make any sense

I’ve just read the article regarding mask protests in the Clarence school district. In these volatile and dangerous times, vocal anti-maskers take the prize for self-centered silliness.

As the article states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – employing the nation’s best disease control doctors – reports increased outbreaks in schools without mask mandates. Sounds simple and easy to do, especially if it helps keep kids safe – yet evidently a terrible hardship for many loud opponents of wearing masks.

Worst of all, a purported ER physician – someone who, I’d suppose, believes in science and passed through years of education – remains ignorant and in denial about the efficacy of mask wearing. God forbid anyone I care about ends up in the care of this doctor; this individual should not be practicing medicine. What other science might he/she choose to deny?