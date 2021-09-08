Letter: Clarence anti-maskers fail to make any sense

I’ve just read the article regarding mask protests in the Clarence school district. In these volatile and dangerous times, vocal anti-maskers take the prize for self-centered silliness.
As the article states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – employing the nation’s best disease control doctors – reports increased outbreaks in schools without mask mandates. Sounds simple and easy to do, especially if it helps keep kids safe – yet evidently a terrible hardship for many loud opponents of wearing masks.
Worst of all, a purported ER physician – someone who, I’d suppose, believes in science and passed through years of education – remains ignorant and in denial about the efficacy of mask wearing. God forbid anyone I care about ends up in the care of this doctor; this individual should not be practicing medicine. What other science might he/she choose to deny?
Granted, Clarence is a Republican town in a generally red part of the state. I don’t suppose I have to guess where most of the anti-mask/anti-vaccination folks get their “information.” Fox News is in great part responsible for spreading ridiculous lies about the vaccine and disinformation about masks.
Armed with rumors and falsehoods and touting bizarre “cures” like horse dewormer, many Republicans have tied together the idea of freedom with opposition to science.
But this isn’t a freedom issue. We stop at red lights, we get polio vaccines, we wear seat belts, we wear masks—all to protect ourselves and one other. Not foolproof but proven absolutely helpful.
I hear all the noise, and I grieve for the lost notion of the common good. I grieve for the loss of faith in science and respected experts. I grieve, too, for the skill of critical thinking – so clearly lost among the foolishness of the anti-mask freedom fighters.
Nancy Denault Weiss
Clarence