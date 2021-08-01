Letter: Claims from unvaccinated remain far from the truth

Let’s spread some real facts. As we are hearing, fully vaccinated people can still get Covid. Although the vaccines have a 50-95% efficacy rate, they are not foolproof.

I am very tired of hearing foolish statements from unvaccinated people.

One such comment is, “You’re vaccinated; what are you worried about? It shouldn’t matter if you’re around unvaccinated, unmasked people.”

These are people who could care less about their inconsiderate actions and the possible harm to others. Do you really trust in all mankind enough to believe these unprotected people are caring enough to wear masks in public? I do not. Human decency is seriously lacking in these people, so don’t expect them to do anything to protect others.

Another foolish comment I’ve heard is, “I don’t want to put the vaccine in my body because of the harm that it could do,” (unsubstantiated by the way); “besides all the vaccinated people are protecting me via herd immunity.”

Their philosophy appears to be: You do it and take any supposed risks, because I’m not willing to do my part at all.

What exists here is “herd mentality” not herd immunity.