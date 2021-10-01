Letter: Claiming religious exemption requires strong proof

Health care workers in New York State are now required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The one exemption allowed is for religious beliefs.

My question concerns how to validate a true religious belief. As a retired RN, I feel strongly that those who work with the sick should take every precaution that they "do no further harm" and get fully vaccinated.

As a former member of the clergy, I also feel that true religious belief against vaccination must be validated by proven affiliation with a religious group holding this view, plus a record of financial assistance to that religious group of at least 1 percent of one's yearly income.

Not many religious groups are against vaccination. Both the pope and the local Roman Catholic bishop urge vaccination. Some evangelical Christians can go either way. A few very small extreme groups are violently against the vaccine. Do-it-yourself religions consisting of the individual themselves should never be allowed. I have to submit my original written proof of vaccination to so much as enter Kleinhans Music Hall. Those caring for the sick should at least have solid proof validating their religious objection to maintain their employment, certainly not just an unsubstantiated affirmation.

Tony Keller

Buffalo