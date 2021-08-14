Letter: City will stay on track by reelecting current mayor

I went downtown on Aug. 6 to buy some Bison tickets. I then went across the street to check on the status of Seneca One. What a magnificent site that is going to be when it’s finished. Douglas Jemal has a vision for the City of Buffalo that is breathtaking, and fortunately other local developers are following suit. However, I feel that if a new mayor is elected in November, that vision will disappear. India Walton calls herself a progressive, but she is opposed to all real progress in Buffalo. Let nothing happen to the revitalization of this beautiful city.