There is a serious problem with declining tree cover in Buffalo. Optimal tree cover in cities is at least 30% and it is certainly less here. The city is slow to replace dangerously damaged trees and doesn’t replant unless residents are persistent, so we must depend on volunteers. It is my understanding that Mayor Byron Brown has even decreased the budget for trees. This is short-sighted given that trees moderate temperatures, combatting global heating as well as decreasing heating and cooling bills by 20 to 30%. They can also improve water management, not to mention improving mental health. Not only does the city not replace trees in prominent areas, such as on the parking lot of Kleinhans, it certainly doesn’t do so on the East Side, which I have frequently visited for my job. This discrimination against minorities and lower socioeconomic groups is unfortunately common nationwide.