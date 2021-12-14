Letter: City traffic lights should be upgraded

I recently spent two weeks in Austin where I drove quite a bit. I thought I had a magic transponder in the car that could change red lights to green. I would see a red light ahead and puff, it would change to green. This was not a quirk. It happened every day.

Now I am back in Buffalo, the city of red lights. Once again there are red lights everywhere. I stop at one and the next one turns red. And sometimes this happens a third time. Try taking Porter Avenue from Niagara to Main Street. Try the gauntlet of Starin Avenue from Amherst to Kenmore. Or just drive up Main Street from downtown to Bailey Avenue. No coordination.

This is an imminent as well as a long term fuel and pollution issue. All Buffalo city cars have to endure this inconvenience so the problem is magnified.

Interestingly, “coordinate city traffic lights” was on Tony Masiello’s platform when he ran for mayor in 1993 more than 25 years ago.

So, what to do? I don’t know. We are getting tens of millions of dollars in the Build Back Better program but I don’t see any money earmarked for an upgrade in coordinating traffic lights. We have computers now to do the job, it’s almost 2022 not 1993. If cool high-tech Austin can do it, why can’t we?