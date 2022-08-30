Letter: City traffic calming plan may not turn out so ‘calm’

Recently in this column, praise was lavished on the city for paving a few short streets in University Heights. Hooray you cheer, no longer will those residents suffer being tossed about in their vehicles when leaving and returning home each day.

But wait, hold your applause. Last week, the mayor’s office announced plans to install traffic calming speed humps on most of those eight repaved streets off Englewood Avenue. And get this; Tyler, Brinton and Nicholson Streets are one block dead ends, as are the last blocks of Merrimac and Heath.

Do those residents really need speed bumps on their own dead-end street? Might just as well have kept the potholes. Heck, that old sink hole in the middle of Merrimac seems to be working just fine.

Michael Zobel, Jr.

Buffalo