Letter: City snowplows erase homeowner's hard work
Letter: City snowplows erase homeowner's hard work

First let me say I think the city is top notch at snow removal. I live on Seneca Street in South Buffalo and my property fronts Seneca Street for half a block. After Monday’s snow I went out to clear my sidewalk. I spent a good two hours snow blowing and shoveling. I went out a few hours later to clear it again as it was still snowing. I was sick when I saw that all my hard work was gone, covered by the snow from the street that the plows had thrown on to my sidewalk. I hope the city takes this into consideration before issuing tickets for sidewalks not being clear. By the way I am 72 years old and live alone.

Linda Tatu

Buffalo

