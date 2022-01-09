 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: City should work to save historic grain elevator
I am shocked and appalled by the attitude of Buffalo City Hall on the Great Northern grain elevator. The mayor and other city officials have missed the golden opportunity to work with Douglas Jemal on the possibility of preserving one of Buffalo’s real historic gems. I can only ask again, “What’s the matter with them?”

The City of Buffalo is home to the largest collection of grain elevators in the world and the Great Northern grain elevator is the oldest, built in 1897. It was one of the first to use electrical power. It had a huge capacity and could hold 74,000 bushels of grain. Our grain elevators are our historic monoliths, pyramid like monuments to our industrial heritage. The Great Northern grain elevator is the oldest grain elevator in Buffalo’s industrial heritage landscape.

Instead of demolishing the Great Northern the city has the opportunity to engage with Jemal to investigate saving and using the elevator. It seems that Jemal is the only one with vision. Sadly this looks like another Buffalo opportunity ignored.

Leona Rockwood

Lake View

