Letter: City should tidy up around the Nash House

During the recent Juneteenth celebration my family visited the Nash House on Michigan Avenue. The tour was an amazing journey into the history of the African American community in Buffalo. Rev. J. Edward Nash Sr., as pastor to the Michigan Avenue Baptist Church for 61 years, served the community with friendship and guidance.
As pastor, he established valuable relationships with businesses and city officials and used his connections to better serve his community. Among his attributes, Rev. Nash formed the first NAACP chapter in Buffalo. This humble home is on the National Register of Historic Places. The volunteers are passionate about their role here and have procured grants to restore the first and second floor. We were moved by family photographs, original furniture, clothing and books. There are stunning wax figures of Rev. Nash and Mrs. Nash stationed in the house making the tour a remarkable experience.
Unfortunately the City of Buffalo owns the property surrounding the Nash House and the city administrators are derelict in their duty to honor this property for its importance. Grass needs to be mowed weekly, weeds pulled, gardens planted and informational plaques which are tattered, need to be replaced. Better yet the city needs to donate this land to the nonprofit Nash House for proper upkeep. This is a treasure and needs to be treated with the respect it deserves. Buffalo has a rich history. Let’s not wipe it out with large scale developments that threaten to overtake the Michigan Street corridor. It’s hard to believe that during his lengthy tenure as mayor, Byron Brown hasn’t made the Michigan Street corridor a priority. It’s shameful!