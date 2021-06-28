Letter: City should tidy up around the Nash House

During the recent Juneteenth celebration my family visited the Nash House on Michigan Avenue. The tour was an amazing journey into the history of the African American community in Buffalo. Rev. J. Edward Nash Sr., as pastor to the Michigan Avenue Baptist Church for 61 years, served the community with friendship and guidance.

As pastor, he established valuable relationships with businesses and city officials and used his connections to better serve his community. Among his attributes, Rev. Nash formed the first NAACP chapter in Buffalo. This humble home is on the National Register of Historic Places. The volunteers are passionate about their role here and have procured grants to restore the first and second floor. We were moved by family photographs, original furniture, clothing and books. There are stunning wax figures of Rev. Nash and Mrs. Nash stationed in the house making the tour a remarkable experience.