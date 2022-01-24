Letter: City should have mastered side street snow removal

Just wondering why after all these years our city still can’t manage to clear the side streets in a timely way. It’s winter in Buffalo, it snows, and sometimes it snows a lot. By now we should have a better plan for snow removal on side streets. We’ve fought this mess every winter. It’s time to think outside the box.

There should be a designated fleet of equipment and crews assigned specifically to the narrow side streets. Equipped with small plows and snow blowers, they could start clearing snow before it gets too deep, leaving the larger equipment to tackle the mains and secondaries. With the amount of federal money the city has received, now is the time to purchase appropriate snow fighting equipment for the side streets.

Closing schools again due to snow covered streets was inexcusable. The city must do a better job. The streets will not get wider. There will always be an abundant number of cars parked illegally. So let’s create a better plan than the one we have, which obviously isn’t working.

Jean Caldiero

Buffalo