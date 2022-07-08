Letter: City should find a way to open outdoor pools

As a former Buffalo lifeguard, I was dismayed that all outdoor city public pools are closed for this summer due to a lack of lifeguards. A double tragedy. The youth of Buffalo, especially those who do not have access to a pool. How are kids able to learn how to swim? How are kids able to enjoy water recreation?

Learning to be a lifeguard is part of becoming educated in skills that will last a lifetime, as well as earning an income for Buffalo kids towards college tuition for further education.

For me and many other Buffalo kids were able to go to college, graduate and professional schools.

Closing pools due to insufficient numbers of lifeguards is not the Buffalo I remember from my youth, and look back on with pride.

Vincent Marando

Columbia, Md.