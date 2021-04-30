Letter: City school speed zones discourage suburbanites

The mayor’s school zone cameras are a huge deterrent for people to go into the city. First, it appears to be a “money grab.” Why are they activated between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.? Student traffic is minimal during those hours. With all the mayor’s “police reforms,” officers are discouraged from making traffic stops. Officers could do enforcement, using judgment and experience to decide if motorists deserve tickets. As for me and many others, I avoid driving in the city at all costs during the week. I shop in the suburbs, make medical appointments in the suburbs, so I don’t have to deal with these “money traps.”