Before the Kensington tunnel project, Marine Drive redo, Perry projects and other major works get underway, the city needs to address potholes, missing light standards, especially on NY 198 and streets that shake a person out of their seat. One of the most beautiful spots on the city waterfront is Erie Basin Marina, except for the flower gardens, is rundown and grimy with no trash containers. One only needs to look near City Hall to find streets with cross walks and lane making either missing or well worn. A magnificent AKG Museum is nearing completion while Lincoln Parkway behind it remains a mess. The city has been blessed with developers building new or renovating old structures. But when the basics are being ignored, their efforts are tarnished by what appears to be a lackadaisical administration that does not believe in attention to detail.