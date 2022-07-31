Letter: City requires much needed infrastructure improvements

The late Robert Moses single-handedly ruled the roost when it came to road projects throughout New York State and especially here in the Buffalo area. One of his many misguided projects that affected and divided an entire community was replacing Humboldt Parkway with what we have today. Although it was a travesty that still exists, this city has many other needs that cry for attention. Major and side streets that are potholed, an antiquated traffic signal system, expressways with missing light poles that have not been replaced, lane striping of busy main streets, crosswalk markings (including school crossings) and many more.

One does not need to search far, as within two blocks from City Hall exist some of the worst streets in town. It appears that city officials, including the mayor, need to get out of their offices and see the conditions that prevail and that visitors will see. Cross the city line into any of the suburban towns, some larger than Buffalo, to see a better managed public works.

Buffalo seems to go for the big project with dollars from elsewhere, one being the rapid trains to nowhere or the skyway bridge and letting the rest of the city go wanting. With all the development and private dollars being spent throughout the area, isn’t it wise to take care of immediate needs before spending on projects that have limited benefit? Let us not forget the lately lamented original plans for Canalside. First-class cities make sure that all the i’s are dotted, and t’s are crossed, and Buffalo needs desperately to do what they do.

Scott Gorton

Williamsville