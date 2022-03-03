 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: City of Light should shine in solidarity with Ukraine
0 comments

Letter: City of Light should shine in solidarity with Ukraine

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

We are obviously not the Brandenburg Gate, but Buffalo has laid claim to its past as The City of Light.

The past two evenings City Hall has been lit in green. There are numerous buildings around town that feature outdoor lighting and some seem to change quite frequently. City Hall lighting can change from day to day and often reflects sports teams on game day. Where’s the support for the Ukrainian people with yellow and blue?

Maybe it’s petty … but come on. Let’s go Buffalo!

Diane Bennett

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News