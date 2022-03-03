Letter: City of Light should shine in solidarity with Ukraine

We are obviously not the Brandenburg Gate, but Buffalo has laid claim to its past as The City of Light.
The past two evenings City Hall has been lit in green. There are numerous buildings around town that feature outdoor lighting and some seem to change quite frequently. City Hall lighting can change from day to day and often reflects sports teams on game day. Where’s the support for the Ukrainian people with yellow and blue?
Maybe it’s petty … but come on. Let’s go Buffalo!
Diane Bennett
Buffalo