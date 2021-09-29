Letter: City of Good Neighbors should help the homeless

I couldn't help to notice the kindness of the Buffalo Police Department's "B" district to allow a homeless African-American woman to set up a tent on the sidewalk in front of their building. I was in tears stopped at the traffic light watching this woman sweeping the sidewalk around her home and surrounding area to keep it clean and orderly in exchange for a safe place to live.

She wasn't hurting anyone and she was safe from any predator. I would encourage Mayor Byron Brown, who wants my vote and understands the benefits of free police protection at his residence, to assist homeless people in setting up a tent or cardboard box in front of City Hall, or any police or fire station. This provides safety for the less fortunate and perhaps a free meal from our generously paid civil servants. Remember, we are a city of good neighbors.