Letter: City of Good Neighbors and not so good neighbors

When I hear the phrase “Buffalo, the City of Good Neighbors,” I smile and have a good feeling. It is usually followed by a story about a good deed performed locally, i.e., returning a lost purse with all cash and contents, helping a stranded motorist, etc.

I don’t think the goodness of people is restricted to just Buffalo since the whole area of Western New York seems to have that unique quality of helping others. There is, however, a tiny portion of people that would not return the lost purse or wallet.

What brings this to mind is a friend told me about a recent incident where a town employee helped a resident by stringing a rope to a flag pole to display the American flag. I don’t know all the exact details, but simply put, it was reported by someone. The next thing you knew a mike was thrust into the supervisor’s face demanding an explanation. The entire “job” took about one to three minutes. But technically it was on the town’s time. This is so sad. It’s called helping people.

The type of individual who just can’t wait to report a minor infraction reminds me of grammar school. The snitch who raises his little paw and says “teacher, Timothy is chewing gum” These pathetic tattlers don’t seem to realize that they are branded for life.

You could go into any pub in South Buffalo and hear the same conversation “Yeah he squealed on me in fourth grade, he’s just no good” even though it was over 50 years ago. I’m not referencing ratting out a serial killer or a major crime just a ticky tock occurrence.

If a mailman on his route removes a dead mouse that’s frightening a little girl. the FedEx driver that shoos a deer off an elderly person’s front lawn, or a news carrier who picks up a garbage can that was blown in the street. These are good deeds that are technically not in the job description and should be lauded, not turned into the crime of the century.

Timothy O’Shei

Cheektowaga