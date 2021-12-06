Letter: City needs waterfront plans promoted by our congressman

I read in The Buffalo News about Congressman Brian Higgins’ Buffalo waterfront plans. I found them to be extremely realistic, well thought out, and exactly what our city needs to continue to build.
I love going down to Canalside and seeing how well developed it has become. Higgins has worked hard to make Canalside what it is. The New York Power Authority settlement money that Higgins was able to secure and funds through the infrastructure bill are funding sources he wants to use to create waterfront bike and pedestrian access at Tifft and Louisiana streets. This will not only make the area more accessible and attractive to investors, but it will encourage more people to stay active in a safe environment where they can bike, walk, and enjoy the beauty of our Buffalo waterfront.
It is so exciting to see our waterfront continue to improve. I truly believe that the projects outlined in this plan will propel Buffalo to the next level. This means more opportunities for people to enjoy bike access and trails through our lake and riverfront.
Lynnae Kwilas
Buffalo