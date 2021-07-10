Letter: City must take better care of the parks for taxpayers

A beautiful Fourth of July, time to enjoy the Hoyt lake side of Delaware park in Buffalo. We must take drinks to stay hydrated. After about a half hour, nature calls. Oh, no worries, there is a nice shiny new restroom on the corner. We walked to the restroom, only to find the door locked, with a sign on the door reading “open Monday through Sunday with the hours posted. Our timing put the restroom being open for two hours. But it wasn’t, all locked up, on the Fourth of July, on a Sunday when there are hundreds of folks using this park. Since I just sent in my yearly property taxes of thousands of dollars the previous day, I was more than upset that we had to leave the park early. Even through the lock downs last year, we were able to find bathroom facilities in state and county parks but not the City of Buffalo. Maybe it is time for the city to reexamine its contract with Olmsted to take care of the parks. Maybe we should just hire city workers to clean and take care of the parks. This situation should not stand. This wasn’t just the 4th of July, as I was speaking to a fellow park user who said the restrooms were closed every Sunday. This city needs to do better for the citizens that use the park system.