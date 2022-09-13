Letter: City leaders should rethink accepting potential free trial

The editorial board misses the point in its Sept. 4 piece supporting the potential free trial of ShotSpotter technology by Buffalo Police. In asking “what’s the downside?” to a free trial of the system, it focuses solely on the financial impact of ShotSpotter, completely ignoring the danger it poses to communities.
Even if ShotSpotter was 100% accurate in differentiating loud noises from gunfire (which is refuted by data), the delay between gunshot, alert, and police response means that police are left to interrogate and arrest innocent people who happen to be at the location of a loud noise alert 5-10 minutes (or more) after the fact. These accusatory interactions between the police and civilians only serve to further fuel the distrust between law enforcement and communities. Public defenders across the country are raising the alarm about how this technology is used to justify wrongful arrests and incarceration of anyone who happens to be at the scene of an alert. Once a case goes to trial, ShotSpotter prefers to be held in contempt of court rather than respond to subpoenas.
ShotSpotter offers free trials because they know regardless of what the data shows (which ShotSpotter owns), council members will be in the uncomfortable position of voting against a tool that claims to reduce gun violence. It’s far easier politically to reject the technology from the outset rather than take the technology away from the police after a trial period.
So what’s the downside? ShotSpotter decreases public safety, rarely finds actionable evidence of a gun crime, and does not prevent gun violence. We urge the City of Buffalo to reject this free trial and invest in communities, not private corporations.
Jacob Wourms
Campaign & Research Manager
Campaign Zero
New York City