Letter: City leaders should rethink accepting potential free trial

The editorial board misses the point in its Sept. 4 piece supporting the potential free trial of ShotSpotter technology by Buffalo Police. In asking “what’s the downside?” to a free trial of the system, it focuses solely on the financial impact of ShotSpotter, completely ignoring the danger it poses to communities.

Even if ShotSpotter was 100% accurate in differentiating loud noises from gunfire (which is refuted by data), the delay between gunshot, alert, and police response means that police are left to interrogate and arrest innocent people who happen to be at the location of a loud noise alert 5-10 minutes (or more) after the fact. These accusatory interactions between the police and civilians only serve to further fuel the distrust between law enforcement and communities. Public defenders across the country are raising the alarm about how this technology is used to justify wrongful arrests and incarceration of anyone who happens to be at the scene of an alert. Once a case goes to trial, ShotSpotter prefers to be held in contempt of court rather than respond to subpoenas.