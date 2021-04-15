Letter: City is picking on drivers with school zone cameras

I know we are always to ask, what can we do for our city? We have so many Buffalonians that help out every day, especially during this pandemic. Recently, I can’t stop to wonder, what is the city doing for anyone? While the pandemic kept people in, the city got to work by developing a way to rake in the dough when we got back on the streets. I got a citation for driving 26 mph in a school zone. Everyone knows that the children are not allowed out during the day at school. If there was a safety concern or even one incidence that occurred that would be one thing. Half of my commute down Main Street is now all of a sudden 15 mph. How does this help any citizen at all? It doesn’t. It’s a money grab, it’s a headache on top of the pandemic. Can the city answer, what does it do for the Buffalonians who live here, in the city? The government is supposed to be us. Our city should not be the neighborhood bully.