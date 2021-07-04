 Skip to main content
Letter: City is about to discover if Walton is up to the task
Mayor Byron Brown has done an incredibly fine job leading Buffalo for the past decade and a half. India Walton inherits a city that is not “on the rebound,” but rather one that has rebounded. If she is wise enough to surround herself with experienced administrators, she may find her footing quickly and continue Brown’s success. If she surrounds herself with like-minded, inexperienced amateurs, then Buffalo is bound to revert to its lowly reputation as a “bad for business” city.

Financial markets abhor uncertainty. Over the past few days, yields on Buffalo, municipal bonds have veered sharply downward. Walton’s political inexperience is already being discounted. Between now and January, she has plenty of time to assemble and develop an effective executive team and a concurrent governing plan. Does she possess the abilities to do so? We’re about to find out.

Stephen Glick

East Amherst

