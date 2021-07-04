Letter: City is about to discover if Walton is up to the task

Mayor Byron Brown has done an incredibly fine job leading Buffalo for the past decade and a half. India Walton inherits a city that is not “on the rebound,” but rather one that has rebounded. If she is wise enough to surround herself with experienced administrators, she may find her footing quickly and continue Brown’s success. If she surrounds herself with like-minded, inexperienced amateurs, then Buffalo is bound to revert to its lowly reputation as a “bad for business” city.