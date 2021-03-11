 Skip to main content
Letter: City Hall security services should fall under the union
Letter: City Hall security services should fall under the union

Any armed security employed at City Hall should be under the umbrella of municipal, civil service employment, with civil service rules for hiring, union representation and full benefits.

This contracting out of workers that should be hired by government entities is an attempt to circumvent unions and union scale pay. It also cheats the workers out of a New York State pension.

In addition, the taxpayers of Buffalo are providing personal profit to a private business, instead of using those resources to hire security outright.

Marylou Altieri

Alden

