Letter: City allows bicyclists more leeway than ATVs

The city recently enacted laws to restrict and penalize ATV riders on city streets. Now I’m no fan of these operators. They drive dangerously, loudly and illegally on city streets. But what strikes me is how similar the ATV riders are to bicycle riders who are welcomed by the city. Bicycle riders ignore red lights, stops signs and other traffic laws. Per New York State traffic law bicycle riders are supposed to ride on the right shoulder “in such a manner as to prevent undue interference with the flow of traffic.” Yet some bicycle riders pretend to be cars and block traffic.

Another thing to consider is how the city makes all kinds of accommodations for bicycle riders: special bicycle only paths and lanes, allowing bicycle riders to ignore traffic laws, and even escorting large groups of Slow Rollers to block city traffic. Imagine if the city gave the same luxury to ATV riders? One might say “well those ATV riders are dangerous!” Well some bicycle riders are too. They disregard the same laws. One might say “there is only a very small group of ATV riders in comparison to the population.” It seems hypocritical for the city to bow to one group while outlawing another.