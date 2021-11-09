Letter: Citizens must have the will to break partisanship's grip

In the November issue of The Atlantic, James Parker suggests the prescience of author Fyodor Dostoyevsky pertaining to our current politics. While Parker’s piece wasn’t explicitly current events (“Why Did Dostoyevsky Write Crime and Punishment), its relevance shouldn’t be overlooked.

As Parker relates, the novel’s protagonist Raskolnikov experiences a fever dream. In it, he sees “a terrible new strange plague” arising out of Asia. Among its’ symptoms: “Men attacked…became at once mad and furious. But never had men considered themselves so intellectual and so completely in possession of the truth as these sufferers, never had they considered their decisions, their scientific conclusions, their moral convictions so infallible… All were excited and did not understand one another. Each thought that he alone had the truth…”. Doesn’t that sound like our politics today?

Fixing our “fever dream” of polarized hyper-partisan politics requires a commitment to an open minded consideration of views which differ from our own.

My political views are those of a moderate liberal. Nonetheless, I read columns written by conservatives like George Will, David Gergen and others. I find value in them. If you limit news to Fox or MSNBC and consider contrary opinion as dangerous or worse, you do yourself and your country a disservice.