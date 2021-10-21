Letter: Citizens for a Better Buffalo forewarned of what would come

On Oct. 9 The Buffalo News said New York State should “look at walking away” from the Seneca Nation casinos, a welcome, but hardly timely editorial. Unfortunately, BN seems to have amnesia when it comes to the history of the downtown Buffalo gambling joint.

The editorial states, “No one would have predicted this conflict…Then, except for those with a sensible concern about the rise of gambling, it seemed like a win-win proposition.”

Citizens for a Better Buffalo was among numerous groups that attempted to stop this money-drain in the heart of our great city. For more than a decade and with substantial public and financial support, CBB helped litigate the Senecas’ right to build (winning the first case) on the city’s property–and brought the issues to the public in public forums. Our arguments were both legal and economic. We stated no tourists would come. We stated no one would build around the site. We stated untaxed cigarettes and gas were not far behind. We pointed out that fine print in the agreements (including in meetings with the governor’s staff) the Senecas now assert lets them pay nothing.

CBB met twice with The Buffalo News editorial board to advance these positions. Don’t rewrite history to gloss over a horrendous mistake by the politicians of this community and the state.